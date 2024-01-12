City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) & AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Financial Comparison

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Free Report) and AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares City Office REIT and AvalonBay Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets City Office REIT -6.93% -1.83% -0.80% AvalonBay Communities 33.96% 8.07% 4.52%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.6% of City Office REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.7% of AvalonBay Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of City Office REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of AvalonBay Communities shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio City Office REIT $180.49 million 1.38 $16.99 million ($0.50) -12.44 AvalonBay Communities $2.59 billion 10.01 $1.14 billion $6.57 27.82

This table compares City Office REIT and AvalonBay Communities’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

AvalonBay Communities has higher revenue and earnings than City Office REIT. City Office REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AvalonBay Communities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

City Office REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. AvalonBay Communities pays an annual dividend of $6.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. City Office REIT pays out -80.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AvalonBay Communities pays out 100.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. AvalonBay Communities has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. City Office REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for City Office REIT and AvalonBay Communities, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score City Office REIT 0 1 1 0 2.50 AvalonBay Communities 0 9 6 0 2.40

City Office REIT presently has a consensus price target of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 52.73%. AvalonBay Communities has a consensus price target of $196.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.25%. Given City Office REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe City Office REIT is more favorable than AvalonBay Communities.

Risk & Volatility

City Office REIT has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AvalonBay Communities has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AvalonBay Communities beats City Office REIT on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 5.7 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

