Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Purchases 190 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Davis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.1% in the second quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the second quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 9,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG opened at $150.50 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $135.83 and a 12-month high of $158.38. The company has a market cap of $354.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.31.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The company had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.04%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $103,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,761,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $103,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,742 shares in the company, valued at $1,761,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 7,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.09, for a total transaction of $1,168,777.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,837.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,229 shares of company stock valued at $11,676,570 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.