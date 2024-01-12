CMS Energy Co. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.34 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:CMS)

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CMS Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $3.34 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.36. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for CMS Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.09 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for CMS Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $3.60 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.86 EPS.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.02). CMS Energy had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CMS. Barclays decreased their price objective on CMS Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Guggenheim cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMS

CMS Energy Stock Down 3.1 %

NYSE CMS opened at $57.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.56 and its 200 day moving average is $57.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. CMS Energy has a 12 month low of $49.87 and a 12 month high of $65.56. The stock has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CMS Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMS. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $650,000. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its position in CMS Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 28,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in CMS Energy by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 5,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covea Finance boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 153.7% during the fourth quarter. Covea Finance now owns 140,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,176,000 after purchasing an additional 85,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $57,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $57,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $274,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,840,807.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,387,470. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.77%.

About CMS Energy

(Get Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.