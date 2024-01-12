Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) & Beverly Hills Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHBCQ) Head-To-Head Contrast

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) and Beverly Hills Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHBCQ – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Coastal Financial and Beverly Hills Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coastal Financial $324.79 million 1.74 $40.63 million $3.57 11.93 Beverly Hills Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Coastal Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Beverly Hills Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coastal Financial 0 0 1 1 3.50 Beverly Hills Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Coastal Financial and Beverly Hills Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Coastal Financial currently has a consensus target price of $57.33, suggesting a potential upside of 34.62%.

Profitability

This table compares Coastal Financial and Beverly Hills Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coastal Financial 9.89% 18.38% 1.41% Beverly Hills Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.9% of Coastal Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 19.2% of Coastal Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of Beverly Hills Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Coastal Financial beats Beverly Hills Bancorp on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coastal Financial

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts. The company also offers commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, small business administration loans, commercial lines of credit, capital call lines working capital loans, equipment financing, borrowing base loans, and other loan products; owner-occupied and non-owner-occupied real estate loans, and multi-family residential loans; construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat and recreational vehicle, and secured term loans, as well as overdraft protection. In addition, it provides remote deposit capture, online and mobile banking, and direct and reciprocal deposit services, as well as debit cards. Further, the company offers business accounts and cash management services, including business checking and savings accounts, and treasury services, as well as banking as a service, a platform that allows broker dealers and digital financial service providers to offer their customers banking services. Coastal Financial Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Everett, Washington.

About Beverly Hills Bancorp

Beverly Hills Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company and conducts its banking and lending operations through its primary subsidiary, First Bank of Beverly Hills. The Bank focuses on niche products, including the origination and acquisition of commercial and multi-family real estate loans. The Bank's principal funding sources consist of certificates of deposits generated through independent brokers and its money desk, borrowings from the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco and repurchase agreements with major investment banks. The Bank is a California state-chartered commercial bank and is regulated by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.Beverly Hills Bancorp's common stock is traded on the Nasdaq National Market under the trading symbol "BHBC".

