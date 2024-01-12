Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CBU. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Community Bank System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Community Bank System from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

NYSE:CBU opened at $49.64 on Wednesday. Community Bank System has a 1-year low of $35.38 and a 1-year high of $64.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.05 and a 200 day moving average of $46.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $175.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.53 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Community Bank System will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Community Bank System news, insider Jeffrey M. Levy bought 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.60 per share, with a total value of $50,180.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,666.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Community Bank System news, insider Jeffrey M. Levy bought 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.60 per share, with a total value of $50,180.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,666.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sally A. Steele sold 9,400 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $498,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,784,283.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBU. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Community Bank System in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Community Bank System during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Community Bank System by 82.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Community Bank System by 121.6% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

