Comparing Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) & Primech (NASDAQ:PMEC)

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) and Primech (NASDAQ:PMEC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Airbnb and Primech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airbnb 56.87% 42.50% 13.52% Primech N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Airbnb and Primech’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airbnb $8.40 billion 10.77 $1.89 billion $8.27 16.86 Primech $69.03 million 0.98 N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Airbnb has higher revenue and earnings than Primech.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Airbnb and Primech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airbnb 5 16 13 0 2.24 Primech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Airbnb presently has a consensus target price of $139.34, suggesting a potential downside of 0.08%. Given Airbnb’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Airbnb is more favorable than Primech.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.2% of Airbnb shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.8% of Airbnb shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Airbnb beats Primech on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc. and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc. in November 2010. Airbnb, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Primech

Primech Holdings Ltd. provides facilities and stewarding services in the public and private sectors in Singapore. Its facilities services include general cleaning and maintenance of public and private facilities, such as airports, conservancy areas, public areas, refuse disposal areas, and parks and carparks of public housing units; common areas of hotels, educational institutions, public roads, residential spaces, commercial buildings, office facilities, industrial areas, retail stores, and healthcare facilities; housekeeping services; specialized cleaning services, including marble polishing, building façade cleaning, and clean room sanitation services; and waste management and pest control services. The company also offers stewarding services comprising cleaning of the kitchen area of healthcare facilities, hotels, and restaurants, as well as supplies ad hoc customer service officers, and food and beverage service crews to healthcare facilities, hotels, and restaurants. In addition, it operates HomeHelpy, an online portal that allows individual customers to book cleaning services in homes and offices; and manufactures and sells cleaning supplies, such as hand soaps, hand soap dispensers, cleaning fluids, and garbage bags used for general, floor, carpet, restroom, or kitchen purposes, as well as treatment products used in the marine industry under the D'Bond brand name. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore. Primech Holdings Ltd. is a subsidiary of Sapphire Universe Holdings Limited.

