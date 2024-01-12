Comparing SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) & Monadelphous Group (OTCMKTS:MOPHY)

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF – Get Free Report) and Monadelphous Group (OTCMKTS:MOPHY – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

SNC-Lavalin Group pays an annual dividend of $0.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Monadelphous Group pays an annual dividend of C$0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. SNC-Lavalin Group pays out 50.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Monadelphous Group pays out 34.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Monadelphous Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SNC-Lavalin Group and Monadelphous Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SNC-Lavalin Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Monadelphous Group 1 0 2 0 2.33

Institutional and Insider Ownership

SNC-Lavalin Group currently has a consensus price target of $32.36, suggesting a potential upside of 1.10%. Given SNC-Lavalin Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SNC-Lavalin Group is more favorable than Monadelphous Group.

37.1% of SNC-Lavalin Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.9% of Monadelphous Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SNC-Lavalin Group and Monadelphous Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SNC-Lavalin Group N/A N/A N/A Monadelphous Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SNC-Lavalin Group and Monadelphous Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SNC-Lavalin Group N/A N/A N/A $1.89 16.96 Monadelphous Group N/A N/A N/A C$1.59 4.68

Monadelphous Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SNC-Lavalin Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering Services, Nuclear, O&M, Linxon, LSTK Projects, and Capital. The Engineering Services segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, building and places, defense, water, industrial and mining, and power and renewables sectors. The Nuclear segment offers consultancy, field, technology, spare parts, reactor support, and decommissioning and waste management services, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction management services for clients across the nuclear life cycle; and new-build and full refurbishment services for reactors. The O&M segment provides operations, maintenance, and asset management solutions for bridges, transit systems, highways, and buildings and industrial plants, including power plants, water supply and treatment systems, and desalination plants, as well as postal services and ships. The Linxon segment provides engineering, procurement, management, and construction services for execution of alternative current power substations, including expansions and electrification through repetitive EPC offerings for various markets, including utilities, renewables, conventional generation, transportation, and data centers. The LSTK Projects segment undertakes construction contracts for the mass transit, and mining and metallurgy project. The Capital segment engages in the developing of projects, arranging financing, investing in equity, undertaking complex financial modeling, and managing its infrastructure investments, such as bridges and highways, mass transit systems, power facilities, energy infrastructure, water treatment plants, and social infrastructure. It has operations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. was founded in 1911 and is based in Montreal, Canada.

About Monadelphous Group

Monadelphous Group Limited, an engineering group, provides construction, maintenance, and industrial services to resources, energy, and infrastructure industries in Australia, Chile, Mongolia, Papua New Guinea, and internationally. It operates through Engineering Construction, and Maintenance and Industrial Services divisions. The company offers fabrication, modularization, offsite pre-assembly, procurement, and installation of structural steel, tankage, mechanical and process equipment, piping, demolition, and remediation works; multi-disciplined construction services; plant commissioning; electrical and instrumentation services; engineering, procurement, and construction services; process and non-process maintenance services; and front-end scoping, shutdown planning, management, and execution services. It also provides water and wastewater asset construction and maintenance; transmission pipelines and facilities construction; power and water assets operation and maintenance; heavy lift and specialist transport; access solutions; dewatering services; corrosion management services; specialist coatings; rail maintenance services; and insulation and cladding services. In addition, it offers turnkey design and construction, heavy lift and crane, and civil and electrical services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

