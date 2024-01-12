Contrasting Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) & LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX)

Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI – Get Free Report) and LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Digerati Technologies and LiveVox, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digerati Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A LiveVox 0 3 1 0 2.25

LiveVox has a consensus target price of $3.33, indicating a potential downside of 10.63%. Given LiveVox’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LiveVox is more favorable than Digerati Technologies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digerati Technologies $31.62 million 0.22 -$8.29 million ($0.06) -0.71 LiveVox $136.02 million 2.60 -$37.47 million ($0.26) -14.35

This table compares Digerati Technologies and LiveVox’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Digerati Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LiveVox. LiveVox is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Digerati Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Digerati Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.5% of LiveVox shares are held by institutional investors. 25.6% of Digerati Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of LiveVox shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Digerati Technologies has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveVox has a beta of -0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 173% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Digerati Technologies and LiveVox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digerati Technologies -23.73% N/A -28.62% LiveVox -17.13% -22.19% -11.92%

Summary

LiveVox beats Digerati Technologies on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digerati Technologies

Digerati Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of Internet-based telephony products and services through its cloud application platform and session-based communication network in the United States. The company offers Internet broadband, fiber, mobile broadband, and cloud wide area network (WAN) or software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) solutions; cloud communication services, including fully hosted IP/PBX, video conferencing, mobile applications, Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) transport, session initiation protocol (SIP) trunking, call center applications, auto attendant, voice and web conferencing, call recording, messaging, voicemail to email conversion, integrated mobility applications, and customized VoIP services; and remote network monitoring, data backup, and disaster recovery services, as well as enterprise-class data and connectivity solutions, such as cloud WAN or SD-WAN, fiber, mobile broadband, and Ethernet over copper services. It primarily serves small to medium-sized enterprise customers through distributors and value-added resellers. The company was formerly known as ATSI Communications Inc. and changed its name to Digerati Technologies, Inc. in March 2011. Digerati Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

About LiveVox

LiveVox Holdings, Inc. develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include CRM, including contact manager and extract, transform, and load tools, U-CRM, U-Ticket, U-Script, and attempt supervisor; omnichannel and AI solutions, such as inbound and outbound voice solutions; interactive voice response (IVR) and contact flow solutions; dashboard, reporting, wall-boards; SMS messaging, email, and webchat; virtual agents and bots, including managed virtual agent, self-service virtual agent, and own virtual agent; and campaign management. The company also offers WEM solutions, including call and screen recording, business intelligence, quality management, outside collection agency (OCA) analytics, speech and text analytics, agent scheduling, CSAT, and administration and APIs. It serves financial services, including leading banks and fin-techs; telecommunications; healthcare; consumer/retail; BPO, and collection industries. LiveVox Holdings, Inc. is based in San Francisco, California.

