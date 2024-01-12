Contrasting Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) & Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report) and Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Evaxion Biotech A/S and Outlook Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evaxion Biotech A/S 0 1 1 0 2.50 Outlook Therapeutics 0 5 3 0 2.38

Evaxion Biotech A/S presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 834.58%. Outlook Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $4.17, suggesting a potential upside of 998.80%. Given Outlook Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Outlook Therapeutics is more favorable than Evaxion Biotech A/S.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Evaxion Biotech A/S has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Outlook Therapeutics has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Evaxion Biotech A/S and Outlook Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evaxion Biotech A/S N/A -451.63% -126.22% Outlook Therapeutics N/A -3,741.39% -121.95%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.6% of Evaxion Biotech A/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.2% of Outlook Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 41.6% of Evaxion Biotech A/S shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Outlook Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Evaxion Biotech A/S and Outlook Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evaxion Biotech A/S N/A N/A -$23.17 million ($0.95) -0.79 Outlook Therapeutics N/A N/A -$58.98 million ($0.24) -1.58

Outlook Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Evaxion Biotech A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Outlook Therapeutics beats Evaxion Biotech A/S on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evaxion Biotech A/S

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies. The company develops EVX-01, a cancer immunotherapy that is in clinical Phase IIb trial for metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase 1/2a trial for adjuvant melanoma; and EVX-03, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the treatment of various cancers. Its programs also include EVX-B1, EVX-B2, and EVX-V1, which are vaccines that are in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of bacterial and viral diseases. Evaxion Biotech A/S was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Hørsholm, Denmark.

About Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc., operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with BioLexis Pte. Ltd. and Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as Oncobiologics, Inc. and changed its name to Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2018. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Iselin, New Jersey.

