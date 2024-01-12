Contrasting Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) & Fidelity Federal Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FDLB)

Fidelity Federal Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FDLB – Get Free Report) and Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Fidelity Federal Bancorp and Magyar Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidelity Federal Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Magyar Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Fidelity Federal Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.0%. Magyar Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Magyar Bancorp pays out 13.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Magyar Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Magyar Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

28.6% of Magyar Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 72.2% of Fidelity Federal Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of Magyar Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fidelity Federal Bancorp and Magyar Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidelity Federal Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Magyar Bancorp $40.75 million 1.87 $7.71 million $1.20 9.53

Magyar Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Fidelity Federal Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

Fidelity Federal Bancorp has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magyar Bancorp has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fidelity Federal Bancorp and Magyar Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidelity Federal Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Magyar Bancorp 18.92% 7.55% 0.90%

Summary

Magyar Bancorp beats Fidelity Federal Bancorp on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fidelity Federal Bancorp

Fidelity Federal Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for United Fidelity Bank, Fsb, offers personal and business banking services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, health savings, personal line of credit, and commercial lending services. It also provides credit and debit cards; safe deposit boxes; and online and telephone banking services. Fidelity Federal Bancorp is based in Evansville, Indiana. Fidelity Federal Bancorp operates as a subsidiary of Pedcor Financial Bancorp.

About Magyar Bancorp

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in New Jersey, the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including demand, savings, NOW, money market, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, and construction loans, as well as small business administration loans. In addition, it offers non-deposit investment products and financial planning services, including insurance products, fixed and variable annuities, and retirement planning for individual and commercial customers; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities. The company has branch offices located in New Brunswick, North Brunswick, South Brunswick, Branchburg, Bridgewater, and Edison, New Jersey. Magyar Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey.

