Contrasting Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) and Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) and Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Replimune Group and Coherus BioSciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Replimune Group N/A N/A -$174.28 million ($3.08) -2.86 Coherus BioSciences $211.07 million 1.38 -$291.75 million ($2.62) -1.00

Replimune Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Coherus BioSciences. Replimune Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coherus BioSciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

92.5% of Replimune Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.9% of Coherus BioSciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.6% of Replimune Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Coherus BioSciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Replimune Group has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coherus BioSciences has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Replimune Group and Coherus BioSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Replimune Group N/A -37.28% -31.87% Coherus BioSciences -102.86% N/A -43.25%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Replimune Group and Coherus BioSciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Replimune Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 Coherus BioSciences 0 1 6 0 2.86

Replimune Group presently has a consensus price target of $39.25, indicating a potential upside of 345.52%. Coherus BioSciences has a consensus price target of $11.89, indicating a potential upside of 353.77%. Given Coherus BioSciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Coherus BioSciences is more favorable than Replimune Group.

Summary

Replimune Group beats Coherus BioSciences on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Replimune Group

(Get Free Report)

Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma. The company is also developing RP2, which is in Phase I clinical trials to express an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Phase I clinical trial to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

About Coherus BioSciences

(Get Free Report)

Coherus BioSciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company provides UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; and CIMERLI, a biosimilar to Lucentis, a biosimilar product interchangeable with Lucentis for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and myopic choroidal neovascularization in the United States. It also offers YUSIMRY, a biosimilar to Humira for the treatment of patients with inflammatory diseases characterized by increased production of tumor necrosis factor (TNF) in the body, including rheumatoid arthritis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, Crohn's disease, psoriasis, and ulcerative colitis. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has license agreements with Selexis SA; AbbVie, Inc.; Pfizer, Inc.; Bioeq AG; and Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as BioGenerics, Inc. and changed its name to Coherus BioSciences, Inc. in April 2012. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.