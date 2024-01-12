Contrasting SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) and Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA)

SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT – Get Free Report) and Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.8% of SilverSun Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.0% of Marathon Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 39.1% of SilverSun Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Marathon Digital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SilverSun Technologies and Marathon Digital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SilverSun Technologies $44.99 million 1.85 -$280,000.00 ($0.28) -56.53 Marathon Digital $117.75 million 42.35 -$686.74 million ($2.97) -7.54

Profitability

SilverSun Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Marathon Digital. SilverSun Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marathon Digital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares SilverSun Technologies and Marathon Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SilverSun Technologies -2.89% -16.46% -7.41% Marathon Digital -136.97% -8.68% -4.21%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for SilverSun Technologies and Marathon Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SilverSun Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Marathon Digital 1 4 2 0 2.14

Marathon Digital has a consensus price target of $13.88, suggesting a potential downside of 38.02%. Given Marathon Digital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Marathon Digital is more favorable than SilverSun Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

SilverSun Technologies has a beta of 2.17, indicating that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marathon Digital has a beta of 5.22, indicating that its stock price is 422% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Marathon Digital beats SilverSun Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SilverSun Technologies

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in the United States. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence. It also offers value-added services that focuses on consulting and professional, specialized programming, training, and technical support services. In addition, the company provides information technology managed services, such as cybersecurity, application hosting, disaster recovery, business continuity, cloud, and other services; and data back-up, network maintenance, and upgrade services. It serves small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the manufacturing, distribution, and service industries. The company was formerly known as Trey Resources, Inc. and changed its name to SilverSun Technologies, Inc. in June 2011. SilverSun Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in East Hanover, New Jersey.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc. and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

