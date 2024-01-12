Contrasting Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) & Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:ADD)

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Free Report) and Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:ADD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Vasta Platform has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Color Star Technology has a beta of 2.23, suggesting that its share price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vasta Platform and Color Star Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vasta Platform -5.27% 0.66% 0.40% Color Star Technology N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vasta Platform $1.44 billion 0.24 -$10.57 million ($0.18) -23.39 Color Star Technology $16.52 million 0.33 -$37.85 million N/A N/A

This table compares Vasta Platform and Color Star Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Vasta Platform has higher revenue and earnings than Color Star Technology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.3% of Vasta Platform shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Color Star Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Vasta Platform shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 38.9% of Color Star Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Vasta Platform and Color Star Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vasta Platform 0 0 1 0 3.00 Color Star Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vasta Platform presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.52%. Given Vasta Platform’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vasta Platform is more favorable than Color Star Technology.

Summary

Vasta Platform beats Color Star Technology on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vasta Platform

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational printed and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 education sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services. The Digital Platform segment provides physical and digital e-commerce platforms, and other digital services. The company also sells textbooks, as well as operates an e-commerce channel for the sale of educational content, such as textbooks, school materials, stationery, and others; and offers university admission preparatory exam courses. It serves various stakeholders, including students, parents, educators, administrators, and private school owners. Vasta Platform Limited was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About Color Star Technology

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd., an entertainment and education company, provides online entertainment performances and music education services in the United States and China. The company operates Color World, an online platform of curriculum that includes music, sports, animation, painting and calligraphy, film and television, life skills, etc. Its Color World platform provides celebrity lectures, celebrity concert videos, celebrity peripheral products, and artist interactive communication services. The company was formerly known as Huitao Technology Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. in May 2020. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in New York, New York.

