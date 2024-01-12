CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
CPS Technologies Stock Down 2.5 %
CPSH opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.63. The company has a market cap of $33.40 million, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.47. CPS Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $3.50.
CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.29 million during the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 5.57%.
CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders for use in internet switches and routers.
