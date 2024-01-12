CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Stock Down 2.5 %

CPSH opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.63. The company has a market cap of $33.40 million, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.47. CPS Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $3.50.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.29 million during the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 5.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CPS Technologies

CPS Technologies Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CPS Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CPS Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 7,031 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

