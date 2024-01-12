Critical Comparison: TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) and Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD)

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) and Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TELUS International (Cda) and Applied Digital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TELUS International (Cda) $2.65 billion 0.24 $183.00 million $0.18 48.53 Applied Digital $55.39 million 15.05 -$44.65 million ($0.54) -14.52

TELUS International (Cda) has higher revenue and earnings than Applied Digital. Applied Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TELUS International (Cda), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TELUS International (Cda) 1.89% 13.01% 5.55% Applied Digital -58.11% -57.80% -19.94%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares TELUS International (Cda) and Applied Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

59.5% of TELUS International (Cda) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.8% of Applied Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of TELUS International (Cda) shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.7% of Applied Digital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

TELUS International (Cda) has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Digital has a beta of 4.02, suggesting that its share price is 302% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and Applied Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TELUS International (Cda) 0 7 7 0 2.50 Applied Digital 0 0 4 0 3.00

TELUS International (Cda) presently has a consensus price target of $14.73, indicating a potential upside of 68.67%. Applied Digital has a consensus price target of $14.88, indicating a potential upside of 89.73%. Given Applied Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Applied Digital is more favorable than TELUS International (Cda).

Summary

TELUS International (Cda) beats Applied Digital on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TELUS International (Cda)

(Get Free Report)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection. It also offers IT lifecycle services comprising cloud platform solutions, managed IT services, application development and management, quality assurance and testing, system operations, IT service desk, internet of things, engineering solutions, and enterprise platform services; advisory services consists of digital strategy, CX process consulting, data and customer analytics, workforce management, learning excellence solutions, and business and process transformation; back office and automation solutions, such as robotic process automation, talent acquisition, finance and accounting, and supply chain management; and trust, safety, and security services, including content moderation and social media community management, and fraud prevention and detection. In addition, the company provides AI data solutions comprising data collection and creation, data annotation, data validation and relevance, and linguistic annotation for video, audio, text, image, and geographical data, as well as 3D sensor fusion. It serves technology and gaming, communications and media, ecommerce, financial services and financial technology, healthcare, travel and hospitality, and automotive industries. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. TELUS International (Cda) Inc. is a subsidiary of TELUS Communications Inc.

About Applied Digital

(Get Free Report)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services. The company was formerly known as Applied Blockchain, Inc. and changed its name to Applied Digital Corporation in November 2022. Applied Digital Corporation is based in Dallas, Texas.

