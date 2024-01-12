CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Holdings Lifted by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,627,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 173,974 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.08% of CSX worth $50,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in CSX by 1.6% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 87,778,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,993,185,000 after buying an additional 1,380,031 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its position in CSX by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 58,100,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,799,965,000 after purchasing an additional 470,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CSX by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,236,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,172,727,000 after purchasing an additional 690,267 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in CSX by 181.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,241,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,065,128,000 after purchasing an additional 20,126,839 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CSX by 101,926.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $722,554,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

CSX stock opened at $34.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $27.60 and a 1 year high of $35.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

