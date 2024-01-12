Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 157 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Milestone Wealth LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 30.8% during the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

GOOG opened at $143.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $146.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.28 and its 200 day moving average is $132.96.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total value of $28,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,436.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total value of $28,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,436.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,219 shares of company stock worth $22,785,375 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.43.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

