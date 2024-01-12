Desjardins Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI)

TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI – Free Report) – Analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of TFI International in a report issued on Monday, January 8th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $9.71 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $10.26. Desjardins also issued estimates for TFI International’s FY2025 earnings at $12.42 EPS.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International (TSE:TFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported C$2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.37 by C($0.26). The firm had revenue of C$2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.64 billion.

TFI International Price Performance

TFI International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.543 per share. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.