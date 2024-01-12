Desjardins Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI)

TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI – Free Report) – Analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of TFI International in a report issued on Monday, January 8th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $9.71 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $10.26. Desjardins also issued estimates for TFI International’s FY2025 earnings at $12.42 EPS.
TFI International (TSE:TFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported C$2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.37 by C($0.26). The firm had revenue of C$2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.64 billion.
TFI International Price Performance
TFI International Increases Dividend
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than TFI International
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- 11 best growth stocks to buy now
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- 7 best hotel REITs to buy now
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- 6 largest healthcare REITs to buy and how to invest
Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.