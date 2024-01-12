Detalus Advisors LLC Has $1.02 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Detalus Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 99,734.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 253,081,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,402,583,000 after acquiring an additional 252,827,976 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,449,000 after purchasing an additional 38,495,676 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,752,321,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,246,000 after buying an additional 4,959,527 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 742.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,862,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,904,000 after buying an additional 4,285,986 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $1,009,065.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,501.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $1,009,065.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,501.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 693 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $103,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,761,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,229 shares of company stock valued at $11,676,570 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PG stock opened at $150.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $354.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $135.83 and a 12-month high of $158.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.31.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.41.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

