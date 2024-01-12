Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 959 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $3,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,041,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,798,000 after purchasing an additional 50,496 shares during the last quarter. Mantle Ridge LP grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365,431 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,065,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,882,000 after purchasing an additional 132,041 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 27.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,612,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,554,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,908,000 after purchasing an additional 94,775 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $135.22 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.77 and a 52 week high of $161.10. The company has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.04). Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle bought 738,862 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $134.37 per share, with a total value of $99,280,886.94. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,104,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,480,724.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Stories

