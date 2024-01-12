Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Receives C$101.45 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$101.45.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DOL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Dollarama from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$113.00 to C$114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Securities lowered Dollarama from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Canada cut Dollarama from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$95.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th.

In other Dollarama news, Director Stephen Gunn sold 5,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$93.01, for a total value of C$488,377.66. Corporate insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollarama stock opened at C$97.23 on Friday. Dollarama has a 1-year low of C$74.36 and a 1-year high of C$101.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$96.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$92.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,477.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.58.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported C$0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.48 billion. Dollarama had a return on equity of 516.91% and a net margin of 16.63%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollarama will post 4.4094417 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Dollarama’s payout ratio is presently 8.43%.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

