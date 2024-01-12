DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Hits New 1-Year High at $105.61

Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $105.61 and last traded at $104.79, with a volume of 1719368 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $103.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.73.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on DASH

DoorDash Trading Down 1.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $41.41 billion, a PE ratio of -38.65 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.65.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.26. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.77) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $9,331,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,044,103.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $9,331,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,044,103.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total transaction of $65,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,754,897.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 463,400 shares of company stock valued at $42,457,986. Company insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoorDash

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,043,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,149,000 after purchasing an additional 781,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.