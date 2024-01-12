Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Shares of RDY stock opened at $68.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.59. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a one year low of $51.17 and a one year high of $73.17. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.56.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $832.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,303,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,113,000 after buying an additional 462,799 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,674,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,348,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,673,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,882,000 after buying an additional 218,605 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,048,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,090,000 after buying an additional 20,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 970,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,238,000 after buying an additional 216,394 shares in the last quarter. 12.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

