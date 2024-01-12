Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Performance
Shares of RDY stock opened at $68.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.59. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a one year low of $51.17 and a one year high of $73.17. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.56.
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $832.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.
