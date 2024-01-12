Dune Acquisition (NASDAQ:DUNE) versus Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Head to Head Survey

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) and Dune Acquisition (NASDAQ:DUNE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kronos Worldwide and Dune Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kronos Worldwide $1.93 billion 0.56 $104.50 million ($0.56) -16.66 Dune Acquisition N/A N/A $6.56 million N/A N/A

Kronos Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than Dune Acquisition.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kronos Worldwide 2 0 0 0 1.00 Dune Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kronos Worldwide and Dune Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Kronos Worldwide currently has a consensus price target of $8.33, suggesting a potential downside of 10.68%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.7% of Kronos Worldwide shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.0% of Dune Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Kronos Worldwide shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 78.5% of Dune Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kronos Worldwide and Dune Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kronos Worldwide -3.96% -7.12% -3.51% Dune Acquisition N/A -141.97% 18.99%

Risk and Volatility

Kronos Worldwide has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dune Acquisition has a beta of -0.27, suggesting that its share price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics. It also produces ilmenite, a raw material used directly as a feedstock by sulfate-process TiO2 plants; iron-based chemicals, which are used as treatment and conditioning agents for industrial effluents and municipal wastewater, as well as in the manufacture of iron pigments, cement, and agricultural products; specialty chemicals for use in the formulation of pearlescent pigments, and production of electroceramic capacitors for cell phones and other electronic devices, as well as for use in pearlescent pigments, natural gas pipe, and other specialty applications. In addition, the company provides technical services for its products. It sells its products under the KRONOS brand through agents and distributors to paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Valhi, Inc.

About Dune Acquisition

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on opportunities in the technology sector, primarily companies operating in a Software as a Service model. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida. Dune Acquisition Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Dune Acquisition Holdings LLC.

