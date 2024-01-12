Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Cut to Neutral at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ecolab’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.12 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $213.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ecolab from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $197.63.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ECL

Ecolab Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $198.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $56.46 billion, a PE ratio of 45.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $190.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.12. Ecolab has a fifty-two week low of $143.91 and a fifty-two week high of $201.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.90%.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,634.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its stake in Ecolab by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 11,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in Ecolab by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Ecolab by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 16,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ecolab

(Get Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.