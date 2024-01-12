Edison International Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $5.79 Per Share (NYSE:EIX)

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Edison International in a report issued on Monday, January 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $5.79 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.99. The consensus estimate for Edison International’s current full-year earnings is $4.71 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Edison International’s FY2026 earnings at $6.15 EPS.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EIX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Edison International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Edison International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Edison International from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.55.

EIX stock opened at $71.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $58.82 and a fifty-two week high of $74.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edison International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 26,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 33.9% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.8% in the second quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 254,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 45,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edison International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.20%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

