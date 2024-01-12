eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) vs. Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) Head-To-Head Contrast

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Free Report) and Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.7% of eFFECTOR Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.5% of Vincerx Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of eFFECTOR Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.6% of Vincerx Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares eFFECTOR Therapeutics and Vincerx Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets eFFECTOR Therapeutics N/A -1,125.68% -146.62% Vincerx Pharma N/A -160.15% -116.11%

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vincerx Pharma has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for eFFECTOR Therapeutics and Vincerx Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score eFFECTOR Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Vincerx Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00

eFFECTOR Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,448.79%. Vincerx Pharma has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 249.65%. Given eFFECTOR Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe eFFECTOR Therapeutics is more favorable than Vincerx Pharma.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares eFFECTOR Therapeutics and Vincerx Pharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio eFFECTOR Therapeutics $3.55 million 7.05 -$22.67 million ($0.76) -0.51 Vincerx Pharma N/A N/A -$65.37 million ($2.31) -0.62

eFFECTOR Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Vincerx Pharma. Vincerx Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than eFFECTOR Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

eFFECTOR Therapeutics beats Vincerx Pharma on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About eFFECTOR Therapeutics

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer. The company is also developing zotatifin, a small molecule designed to inhibit eukaryotic initiation factor 4A (eIF4E), which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat patients with solid tumors and in combination with fulvestrant and abemaciclib in a Phase 2a open-label expansion cohort to treat patients with ER+ breast cancer. eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Pfizer Inc. to develop inhibitors of eIF4E. eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, California.

About Vincerx Pharma

Vincerx Pharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing enitociclib, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating patients with hematologic malignancies; and VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat solid tumors. The company's preclinical stage product candidates include VIP943 and VIP924 for the treatment of hematologic malignancies. Vincerx Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2019 is based in Palo Alto, California.

