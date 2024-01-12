Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Ekso Bionics Stock Down 7.2 %

Ekso Bionics stock opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.86. Ekso Bionics has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average of $1.25.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 89.28% and a negative return on equity of 76.01%. The business had revenue of $4.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ekso Bionics will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ekso Bionics in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Ekso Bionics by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 42,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 8,752 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Ekso Bionics by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 27,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.54% of the company’s stock.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

