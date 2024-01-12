Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Ekso Bionics Stock Down 7.2 %
Ekso Bionics stock opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.86. Ekso Bionics has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average of $1.25.
Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 89.28% and a negative return on equity of 76.01%. The business had revenue of $4.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ekso Bionics will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.
