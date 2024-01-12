Elys Game Technology Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ELYS)

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 542 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 885% compared to the average daily volume of 55 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Elys Game Technology in a report on Monday, November 27th.

Get Elys Game Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ELYS

Elys Game Technology Stock Performance

Shares of ELYS stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Elys Game Technology has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $1.47.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Elys Game Technology had a negative net margin of 40.25% and a negative return on equity of 525.11%. The business had revenue of $8.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.07 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Elys Game Technology will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elys Game Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Elys Game Technology by 132.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Elys Game Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Elys Game Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Elys Game Technology by 668.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 103,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Elys Game Technology by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 76,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

About Elys Game Technology

(Get Free Report)

Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides business-to-consumer gaming services in the United States and Europe. The company offers betting platform software services to leisure betting establishments; and operates web based and land-based leisure betting establishments. Its gaming product offerings include sports betting; and online casino, such as online slot and table games, poker, bingo, skilled and interactive games, virtual sports betting, and horse racing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elys Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elys Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.