Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Price Target Cut to C$2.50

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ESI. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. CIBC lifted their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ensign Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$4.12.

Ensign Energy Services Price Performance

Ensign Energy Services stock opened at C$2.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$394.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 2.94. Ensign Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$1.77 and a 12 month high of C$4.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.15.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.06). Ensign Energy Services had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 1.68%. The company had revenue of C$444.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$434.45 million. Equities research analysts expect that Ensign Energy Services will post 0.3399694 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ensign Energy Services

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes purchased 250,000 shares of Ensign Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$746,675.00. Insiders own 38.57% of the company’s stock.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

