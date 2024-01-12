Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 475,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,846 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.32% of Entegris worth $44,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 73.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 4,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Entegris by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,756,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Entegris by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 81,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,690,000 after purchasing an additional 11,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 64,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ENTG shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.75.

Entegris Stock Down 0.8 %

ENTG stock opened at $112.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.90, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.37 and a twelve month high of $122.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.01.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $888.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.33 million. Research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.49, for a total transaction of $344,239.93. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,104,906.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

