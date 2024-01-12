ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Downgraded by Sidoti to Neutral

Sidoti lowered shares of ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has $83.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ePlus in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of PLUS opened at $76.87 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.81. ePlus has a 52 week low of $41.71 and a 52 week high of $81.45.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). ePlus had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $587.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that ePlus will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $32,196.18. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,521,637.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in ePlus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ePlus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ePlus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ePlus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of ePlus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, storage-as-a-service, server and desktop support, and project management services.

