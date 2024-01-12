Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) – Telsey Advisory Group raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 9th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the apparel retailer will earn $6.15 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.75. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch’s current full-year earnings is $5.79 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s FY2025 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.99 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.43.

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $98.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.52. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12 month low of $21.74 and a 12 month high of $99.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 985.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter valued at $31,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter valued at $44,000.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.24, for a total transaction of $4,812,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,258,828.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.24, for a total transaction of $4,812,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,258,828.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $7,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,291,681.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,447 shares of company stock valued at $13,511,615 in the last three months. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

