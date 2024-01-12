EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Major Shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp Acquires 750,000 Shares of Stock

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp acquired 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.75 per share, with a total value of $14,812,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,893,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,141,391.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cormorant Asset Management, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get EyePoint Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Tuesday, January 9th, Cormorant Asset Management, Lp purchased 105,000 shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.32 per share, with a total value of $2,238,600.00.

On Friday, December 8th, Cormorant Asset Management, Lp acquired 588,235 shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,995.00.

On Monday, December 4th, Cormorant Asset Management, Lp bought 1,919,057 shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.82 per share, for a total transaction of $41,873,823.74.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EYPT opened at $20.36 on Friday. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $24.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.86 and a 200-day moving average of $11.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EYPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.29. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 235.51% and a negative return on equity of 109.34%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 million. As a group, analysts expect that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on EYPT shares. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EYPT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYPT. Barclays PLC raised its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 533.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 99.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $40,000. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary erodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery, including EYP-1901, an investigational sustained delivery intravitreal anti-VEGF treatment, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.