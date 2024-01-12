Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 37.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,577 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $3,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 34.2% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 11.5% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at $337,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 37,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,246,000 after purchasing an additional 18,939 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 2,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,006.48, for a total value of $2,342,078.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,281.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 2,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,024.33, for a total value of $2,623,309.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 242 shares in the company, valued at $247,887.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 2,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,006.48, for a total value of $2,342,078.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,281.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,297 shares of company stock worth $24,495,056 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FICO shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $950.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $875.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,003.50.

FICO stock opened at $1,215.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,098.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $942.53. The company has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.81, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.27. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $586.60 and a twelve month high of $1,215.69.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($0.19). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 54.63% and a net margin of 28.37%. The business had revenue of $389.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.25 million. Research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

