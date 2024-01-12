Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,577 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $3,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,267,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,834,943,000 after acquiring an additional 44,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,004,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $813,044,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,090,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 589,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,681,000 after purchasing an additional 12,693 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,313,000 after buying an additional 89,888 shares during the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac Price Performance

FICO opened at $1,215.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,098.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $942.53. The stock has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.27. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $586.60 and a 1-year high of $1,215.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($0.19). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.37% and a negative return on equity of 54.63%. The firm had revenue of $389.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.25 million. Research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $950.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $875.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,003.50.

View Our Latest Report on FICO

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 3,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,035.50, for a total value of $3,425,434.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,503,076.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fair Isaac news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 3,308 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,035.50, for a total value of $3,425,434.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,503,076.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Rey sold 7,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,167.74, for a total transaction of $8,404,224.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,565.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,297 shares of company stock valued at $24,495,056 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.