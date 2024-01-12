Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Bought by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 6,475.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 93.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 2,538.1% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Fastenal by 131.7% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $47,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 744 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $47,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $25,268.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 488 shares in the company, valued at $30,826.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 148,562 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,162. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on FAST. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.71.

Fastenal Price Performance

NASDAQ FAST opened at $63.37 on Friday. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $45.70 and a 12 month high of $65.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 70.35%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also

