Financial Contrast: Micromobility.com (NASDAQ:MCOM) vs. American Well (NYSE:AMWL)

Micromobility.com (NASDAQ:MCOM – Get Free Report) and American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Micromobility.com and American Well, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Micromobility.com 0 0 0 0 N/A American Well 0 5 1 0 2.17

American Well has a consensus price target of $3.63, suggesting a potential upside of 215.22%. Given American Well’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe American Well is more favorable than Micromobility.com.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Micromobility.com $13.16 million 0.02 -$82.07 million N/A N/A American Well $277.19 million 1.19 -$270.43 million ($2.45) -0.47

This table compares Micromobility.com and American Well’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Micromobility.com has higher earnings, but lower revenue than American Well.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.2% of Micromobility.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.6% of American Well shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Micromobility.com shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of American Well shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Micromobility.com and American Well’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Micromobility.com -620.20% N/A -276.14% American Well -257.20% -33.76% -28.77%

Summary

American Well beats Micromobility.com on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Micromobility.com

Micromobility.com Inc., an intra-urban transportation company, provides micro-mobility services in Italy and the United States. The company operates through Mobility, Media, and All Other segments. It offers e-scooters, e- bicycles, and e-mopeds. The company provides a sharing economy that allows users to rent electric vehicles directly from the Helbiz mobile application. It is also involved in the acquisition, commercialization, and distribution of contents, such as live sport events; and provision of Helbiz Kitchen, a delivery-only ghost kitchen restaurant that specializes in preparing meals. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access for quality care. The company's products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; comprehensive behavioral health; ED triage; pediatrics; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; and retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers telehealth urgent care; primary care; chronic care; digital therapy; teledermatology; manage Medicaid; behavior health; online nutrition counselling; sleep; women's health; employee assistance program therapy; and musculoskeletal care. The company also provides telemedicine equipment, including telemedicine carts, peripherals, tyto care, hospital TV kits, and telehealth tablets. American Well Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

