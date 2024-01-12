Financial Review: Altex Industries (ALTX) versus Its Competitors

Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX – Get Free Report) is one of 262 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Altex Industries to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.0% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 49.8% of Altex Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Altex Industries and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altex Industries -409.38% -11.14% -5.50% Altex Industries Competitors -5.83% 14.03% 8.62%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altex Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00 Altex Industries Competitors 1859 10499 15285 526 2.51

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Altex Industries and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Altex Industries presently has a consensus target price of $56.00, indicating a potential upside of 29,373.68%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 25.79%. Given Altex Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Altex Industries is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Altex Industries has a beta of 0.12, suggesting that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altex Industries’ peers have a beta of -13.82, suggesting that their average share price is 1,482% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Altex Industries and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Altex Industries $30,000.00 -$130,000.00 -19.00 Altex Industries Competitors $844.55 billion $1.75 billion 21.63

Altex Industries’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Altex Industries. Altex Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Altex Industries peers beat Altex Industries on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Altex Industries

Altex Industries, Inc., through its subsidiary, Altex Oil Corporation, owns interests in productive onshore oil and gas properties located in Utah and Wyoming. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

