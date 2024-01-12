Financial Review: California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) versus Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI)

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Free Report) and Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares California BanCorp and Midland States Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California BanCorp $89.65 million 2.27 $21.11 million $2.84 8.55 Midland States Bancorp $381.65 million 1.48 $99.03 million $3.73 7.01

Midland States Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than California BanCorp. Midland States Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than California BanCorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

California BanCorp has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Midland States Bancorp has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares California BanCorp and Midland States Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California BanCorp 21.06% 13.22% 1.19% Midland States Bancorp 19.79% 13.06% 1.08%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.9% of California BanCorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.3% of Midland States Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 10.8% of California BanCorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Midland States Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for California BanCorp and Midland States Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California BanCorp 0 0 3 0 3.00 Midland States Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00

California BanCorp currently has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.97%. Midland States Bancorp has a consensus price target of $25.33, indicating a potential downside of 3.12%. Given California BanCorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe California BanCorp is more favorable than Midland States Bancorp.

Summary

California BanCorp beats Midland States Bancorp on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About California BanCorp

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers asset-based lending loans; standby letters of credit; construction and development loans; real estate loans, such as commercial real estate loans and other loans; small business administration (SBA) loans, including SBA 7(a) and SBA 504 loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial and industrial loans, including term loans, working capital, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and other business loans to the dental and veterinary industries, contractors, and emerging companies. In addition, it provides foreign exchange, treasury and cash management, and online and mobile banking services. California BanCorp was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities. In addition, it offers construction and land development loans, such as real estate investment properties and residential developments, and lesser extent loans; and residential real estate loans, which includes first and second mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit consisting of loans secured by first or second mortgages on primarily owner occupied primary residences. The company also provides consumer installment loans for the purchase of cars, boats and other recreational vehicles, as well as for the purchase of major appliances and other home improvement projects; and commercial equipment leasing programs for manufacturing, construction, transportation, and healthcare industries. Further, it offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit, as well as sweep accounts; and trust and wealth management services, such as financial and estate planning, trustee and custodial, investment management, tax, insurance, and business planning, corporate retirement plan consulting and administration, and retail brokerage services. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Effingham, Illinois.

