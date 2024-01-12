Financial Survey: GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) versus Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) and Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.
Profitability
This table compares GLOBALFOUNDRIES and Kopin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|GLOBALFOUNDRIES
|18.47%
|14.78%
|8.64%
|Kopin
|-44.13%
|-56.61%
|-36.42%
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current recommendations for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and Kopin, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|GLOBALFOUNDRIES
|0
|2
|14
|0
|2.88
|Kopin
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3.00
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares GLOBALFOUNDRIES and Kopin’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|GLOBALFOUNDRIES
|$7.64 billion
|4.08
|$1.45 billion
|$2.55
|22.33
|Kopin
|$47.40 million
|5.46
|-$19.33 million
|($0.19)
|-11.89
GLOBALFOUNDRIES has higher revenue and earnings than Kopin. Kopin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GLOBALFOUNDRIES, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
14.8% of GLOBALFOUNDRIES shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.8% of Kopin shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Kopin shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Risk and Volatility
GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kopin has a beta of 2.41, indicating that its share price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
GLOBALFOUNDRIES beats Kopin on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.
About GLOBALFOUNDRIES
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Malta, New York.
About Kopin
Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held systems. The company's products are used in soldier, avionic, armored vehicle and training, and simulation defense applications; industrial, public safety, and medical headsets; 3D optical inspection systems; and consumer augmented reality and virtual reality wearable headsets systems. Kopin Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts.
