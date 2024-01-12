Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.7 %

FISV stock opened at $136.39 on Wednesday. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $122.39. The company has a market capitalization of $85.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.66.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiserv

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,506,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,705,241,000 after buying an additional 789,232 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Fiserv by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth about $600,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,188,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,227,000 after acquiring an additional 443,117 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.