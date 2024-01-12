FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Bought by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 58.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 663 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,148,025,000 after purchasing an additional 111,367 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,374,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,133,235,000 after purchasing an additional 17,207 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,723,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,058,000 after purchasing an additional 152,349 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 89.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,290,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,908,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $730,147,000 after purchasing an additional 26,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

FLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut FLEETCOR Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $277.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $302.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com cut FLEETCOR Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $277.00 to $270.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.19.

NYSE:FLT opened at $279.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.35. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.04 and a 12-month high of $285.20.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.30. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.68%. The firm had revenue of $970.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.91 earnings per share. FLEETCOR Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.76 EPS for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

