Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $154.70.

Several research firms have issued reports on FNV. TD Securities cut their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Franco-Nevada from $159.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Franco-Nevada from $148.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. City State Bank grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FNV opened at $105.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.32. Franco-Nevada has a 1-year low of $102.29 and a 1-year high of $161.25.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $309.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.93 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 55.10% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.42%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

