Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Price Target Cut to C$17.00

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at National Bankshares from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 19.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FRU. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Cormark cut their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. CIBC upped their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$16.50 to C$16.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.48.

Freehold Royalties Price Performance

Freehold Royalties stock opened at C$14.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.26. Freehold Royalties has a 12-month low of C$12.66 and a 12-month high of C$16.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.22.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter. Freehold Royalties had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 41.54%. The company had revenue of C$84.20 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Freehold Royalties will post 0.7581169 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sylvia Kathleen Barnes bought 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,522.34. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in acquiring and managing royalty interest in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

