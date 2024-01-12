FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Compass Point upped their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $28.18 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet upgraded FTAI Aviation from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.95.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of FTAI opened at $48.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17 and a beta of 1.85. FTAI Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $48.61.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $291.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.05 million. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 218.04%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTAI Aviation

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in FTAI Aviation by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

