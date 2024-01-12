FY2024 EPS Estimates for Dominion Energy, Inc. Cut by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:D)

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Dominion Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.64 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.94. The consensus estimate for Dominion Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.75 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Dominion Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $3.46 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Scotiabank cut Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays raised Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

D opened at $47.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.58. Dominion Energy has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $63.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dominion Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,339,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,503,524,000 after acquiring an additional 432,966 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,394,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,045,051,000 after buying an additional 1,928,823 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Dominion Energy by 631.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,339,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $729,898,000 after buying an additional 14,105,237 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,143,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $781,949,000 after buying an additional 374,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Dominion Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,494,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $595,312,000 after buying an additional 107,400 shares in the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Dominion Energy

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $284,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,614.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.23%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.