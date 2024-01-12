FY2024 EPS Estimates for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for First Quantum Minerals in a research note issued on Sunday, January 7th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.82. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sec Perform Spec Market Wgt” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ FY2025 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.36. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The business had revenue of C$2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.68 billion.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$19.00 to C$15.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$19.62.

FM opened at C$12.74 on Wednesday. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of C$9.31 and a twelve month high of C$39.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$25.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.09.

In other news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.04, for a total value of C$496,750.50. 19.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

