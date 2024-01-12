FY2024 EPS Estimates for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for First Quantum Minerals in a research note issued on Sunday, January 7th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.82. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sec Perform Spec Market Wgt” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ FY2025 earnings at $2.40 EPS.
First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.36. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The business had revenue of C$2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.68 billion.
First Quantum Minerals Trading Up 1.6 %
FM opened at C$12.74 on Wednesday. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of C$9.31 and a twelve month high of C$39.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$25.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.09.
Insider Activity
In other news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.04, for a total value of C$496,750.50. 19.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About First Quantum Minerals
First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.
