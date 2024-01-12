FY2026 EPS Estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Increased by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, January 9th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now forecasts that the company will earn $6.45 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.40. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.45) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ FY2028 earnings at $11.05 EPS.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MIRM. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.13.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ MIRM opened at $26.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.17. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $20.53 and a 12 month high of $35.56.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.07. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 113.45% and a negative return on equity of 79.52%. The company had revenue of $47.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.31 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the second quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 106,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 49.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 98.0% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 42,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Mirum Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 5,209 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $146,008.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,086,803.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Lara Longpre sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $28,572.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,951,322.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 5,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $146,008.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,086,803.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,664 shares of company stock worth $309,852 over the last ninety days. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.