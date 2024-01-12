Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) PT Raised to $49.00 at Mizuho

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GLPI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.73.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Gaming and Leisure Properties

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $46.89 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.10. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52 week low of $43.54 and a 52 week high of $55.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.98.

In related news, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total transaction of $78,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,283,580.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 26,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $1,301,598.47. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 242,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,851,620.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total transaction of $78,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,283,580.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,614 shares of company stock worth $2,621,353. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaming and Leisure Properties

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 123,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,837,000 after acquiring an additional 38,942 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 6,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 22.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

(Get Free Report)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.